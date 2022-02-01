Budget 2022: 80 lakh affordable homes to be built by 2023, FM allocates Rs 48,000 cr under PMAY

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on Tuesday announced that as many as 80 lakh homes will be built by 2023 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Budget allocated Rs 48,000 crore under PMAY urban and rural for building these homes. The finance minister said these announcements will help boost the affordable housing market.

"In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for identified eligible beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, both in the rural & urban areas. This will promote affordable housing for economically weak & middle class in urban areas," Sitharaman said.

The Housing for All by 2022 initiative was launched by the Modi government within five months of assuming office. It’s all about ensuring a home for every Indian by 2022. To boost affordable housing and achieve the vision of Housing for all by 2022, the government (Central and State) have undertaken several initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) that aims to build one crore homes in urban and rural India by 2022.

As per statistics made available by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, against the total assessed demand of 1.12 crore houses, 1.14 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY (Urban). Of these, a total of 91.5 lakh houses were grounded for construction and 53 lakh houses were completed / delivered, as on December 12, 2021. A total of 17.35 lakh beneficiaries have availed subsidy on housing loans through Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), out of which 6.15 lakh beneficiaries are from the Middle Income Group.

A total of 6,368 houses in Light House Projects are being constructed involving a project cost of Rs 790.57 crore, the ministry said.