Tax sops to affordable housing projects aside, the Centre’s infrastructure announcements in Budget 2021 have been seen as a positive by the real estate industry.

Reading from her budget speech, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 8,500 kilometers of national would be built by March 2022. She added that a total of Rs 20,000 crore would be spent on infrastructure projects in this period, pan-India. Further, Sitharaman added that monetisation of assets would also be undertaken by the government on a war footing.

Much of the government’s infrastructure initiatives, especially on the highways front, was directed at the three big states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — that will go to polls in 2021. Nearly 1,500 kilometres of national highways would be constructed in Kerala at an investment outlay of Rs 65,000 crore, while Tamil Nadu will account for 3,500 kilometres of national highway work at a cost of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

"The government has put their best efforts to put the economy back on track after the adverse effects of COVID-19," said Ashok Mohanani, president, NAREDCO, Maharashtra, "It has focused a lot on infrastructure in this budget, which will indirectly help boost housing demand especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities."

This claim is well-rooted in the fact that the bulk of real estate projects pan-India doesn’t exactly occur in states like Kerala and West Bengal. Hence, big announcements in these states could spur housing demand in these markets, which would in turn give developers more reason to invest, here.

"The budget announcements relating to monetisation of infrastructure and real estate assets will help increase private sector participation and also assist government in enhancing fund flow for development of critical infrastructure asset," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

However, some believe that the effective implementation of these initiatives will be crucial in their successful planning and execution. "The announced monetisation of surplus land of government and government bodies is a welcome move; however, the implementation will need to be monitored,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research, JLL.

