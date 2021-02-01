Economy Budget 2021: Here's how FM Sitharaman gave a boost to affordable housing Updated : February 01, 2021 02:01 PM IST Sitharaman in the Budget proposed to extend the Rs 1.5 lakh benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans by one year to March 31, 2022. Affordable housing projects are given a deduction under Section 80IBA of the Income Tax Act. Sitharaman also provided tax exemption for affordable rental housing projects Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply