Budget 2020: Will scrapping of LTCG tax benefit real estate sector?

As the Union Budget 2020-21 round the corner, expectations from the annual financial statement is very high this time and like other sectors, real estate too has a comprehensive wishlist.

One expectation that is making the round is possible scrapping of long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on sale of property. In case Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decides to scrap the tax, what will be the impact on the sector?

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants, said this may not benefit the real estate sector and could be counter-productive.

Currently, property owners pay 30 percent capital gains tax on sale of property if the gains are not reinvested in real estate within three years. To save on this tax, most have been investing their gains (not exceeding Rs 2 crore) into either one or two properties. Therefore, the proceeds from the sale of properties are remaining within the sector.

If LTCG tax is scrapped, investors will go for other asset classes outside real estate space, said Puri.

However, scrapping of LTGC tax on sale of properties may benefit the economy by increasing cash in the hands of investors and frequency of transactions in the stock markets. But, it could be detrimental to the realty sector, he added.

The government should take measures such as according industry status, single-window approval process, real estate, alternative investment funds to rescue stressed residential projects and easy access to capital for developers other than doing away with LTCG tax, according to Puri.

Lindsay Bernard Rodrigues, director of Bennet & Bernard Group, said real estate sector, which contributes over 8 percent to India’s GDP, needs a booster dose.

Some of the aspects that the government needs to take into consideration in the Budget are granting of industry status to the sector, implementation of single-window clearance and revision of income tax slab, opening up more financial options for developers.

Besides that, housing loan interest rates also need to be reduced to push demand and sales. A key expectation is the restoration of income tax benefit on a second home which will benefit homebuyers in a big way and also stimulate the real estate sector. It is also important that the rental housing be incentivised to address the shortage concern, he added.

According to Sanchit Gaurav, co-founder at Housejoy: “Technology as well as government-aided initiatives such as the Bharatmala scheme, UDAN and AMRUT are paving the way for some revolutionary advancements will make 2020 a landmark year for construction.”

Input tax credit benefit in GST for under-construction homes and GST rate on under-construction properties was reduced to 5 percent in 2019, the previous ITC benefit was shelved.

Personal tax relief, either by a cut in tax rates or favourably readjusted tax slabs, the last increase in the deduction limit under Section 80C (to Rs 1.5 lakh a year) was in 2014, therefore, an upward revision is a long overdue, asserted Puri.

Already cash-starved developers can’t avail tax benefits for construction raw materials and the increased costs are passed on to buyers. Providing ITC benefits will a great incentive to reduce property prices and make under-construction homes attractive again, Puri said.

The allotted stress funds need to be utilised to the full potential without delay. Completion of stressed projects will improve homebuyers' sentiment and boost demand. Any further delays will result in a domino effect and add more stressed projects.

The ongoing liquidity crunch has a cascading impact across sectors, including real estate. Project delays is the biggest fallout of the cash crunch, which has severely dampened buyer sentiments.

Easing liquidity will increase capital flow for developers and keep supply -- most importantly of high demand ready-to-move-in homes. Increased supply also keeps prices in check, he said.

The government should also provide more incentives for the private sector investments in affordable housing. Despite the benefit of infrastructure status for this critically important segment, developers are unable to get funding from major banks and NBFCs at lower interest rates. Therefore, profit margins for affordable housing projects are unattractively low.

The government’s focus on infrastructure development is beyond dispute, but its plan to spend Rs 100 lakh crore over the next five years can only yield tangible results with speedier on-ground implementation. There is a dire need to iron out bottlenecks hampering infrastructure growth.

Implementation land reforms is need of the hour. The new lower 15 percent tax rate for companies looking to set up new factories can be applied only if they are able to acquire land easily.