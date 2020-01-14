Budget 2020: Here is what real estate sector wants from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : January 14, 2020 04:23 PM IST
Industry body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) expects the finance minister to address the complex issue of liquidity in her budget proposals.
The Government’s plan to spend Rs 100 lakh crores on infrastructure over the next five years needs speedier on-ground implementation.
