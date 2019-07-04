Real Estate
Budget 2019: Top 4 expectations of the real estate sector
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:33 PM IST
Developers hope the government will take heed of the long-standing request to bring stamp duty under the purview of GST.
The industry has also been clamouring for quicker unlocking of vacant public land parcels, so as to ensure easy availability of land bank for construction of affordable housing projects.
