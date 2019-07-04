Brookfield to buy prime real estate property in Mumbai for Rs 750 crore, says report

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management will be acquiring a prime real estate asset held by Sanjay Narang-owned Mars Enterprises for Rs 750 crore, Mint reported, citing sources.

The asset is spread across 9.67 acres and includes a 100-room premium hotel, the report said.

Narang has been looking to sell the property on Sahar Road in Andheri East for the past seven to eight years, the report added.

Narang owns restaurants like Pizza by the Bay, Eat Around the Corner and hotels like The Gordon House and Rokeby Manor.

Brookfield has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Scotland-based hotelier to buy the entire 9.67 acres, which house Waterstones Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel and a club in one part, as per the report.

Brookfield, associated with rapid commercial real estate development in India, is looking to develop the rest vacant land into a 13 square foot office space, the sources said, as mentioned in the report.