Global investment major Brookfield Asset Management is set to file a draft offer document with the capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a $600 million (around Rs 4,440 crore) initial public offering for its real estate investment trust (REIT).

This will the third REIT to be listed in the country after Embassy Office Parks and Mindspace Business Parks.

The REIT is sponsored fully by Brookfield and the company is set to raise up to $600 million.

The story was first published by moneycontrol.com that said the company’s plan is to launch the IPO by 2020 end or early 2021. It will be a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale. The exact timing depends on feedback from Sebi and the investors, moneycontrol reported quoting sources.

The Brookfield REIT has total assets of 14 million square feet, of which 10 million sq ft is completed, across cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. It includes key properties like Kensington SEZ and Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

A real estate investment trust or a REIT is a company that owns and operates income-producing real estate. REITs pool the capital of numerous investors and generate a steady income stream for investors. REITs invest in real estate property including offices, apartment buildings, data centers, hotels, hospitals, warehouses, among others.