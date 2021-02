The initial public offer (IPO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield REIT) opened for subscription on Wednesday at a price band of Rs 274-275 per unit. The company aims to raise up to Rs 3,800 crore from the issue.

The issue will close on February 5.

Brookfield REIT, backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Brookfield, will be India’s third REIT IPO after Mindspace Business Parks REIT in 2020 and Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019.

The company has raised Rs 1,710 crore from 39 anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its IPO. It said that under anchor investors’ portion in the public issue, 62,180,800 units have been subscribed at a bid price of Rs 275 per unit, the higher price band.

Investors, other than anchor investor, can bid for a minimum of 200 units and in multiples of 200 units thereafter.

Brookfield REIT is India’s only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle. The REIT has an initial portfolio size of 14.0 million square feet (msf), comprising 10.3 msf of completed area, 0.1 under development and 3.7 msf of future development.

The REIT owns an initial portfolio of four large campus format office parks which are located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata.

The company will utilise the proceeds of the issue for repayment or prepayment of the borrowings of the Asset SPVs and general corporate purposes.

“Post the utilisation of the net proceeds from the Offer, their total outstanding indebtedness in principal amount is expected to be less than 18.5 percent of their initial market value, providing them a significant financial flexibility to grow through economic cycles,” said domestic brokerage Sharekhan.

“At Rs 275 per unit, it is expected to give a pre-tax yield of 7.95 percent in FY22 and 8.43 percent in FY23. However, the payout of the first year will have an 85 percent interest component (taxable in hands of investor) and 15 percent dividend (tax-free). The interest component will be reduced over time as the dividend component increases,” the brokerage added.

“Though the REIT has incurred losses in FY20 and has not paid out any dividends, they expect to pay a yield of 7.5% in FY23 which we believe is aggressive and may be difficult to achieve. Post the IPO there will also be a debt reduction of Rs 3,575 crore for the company which will bring down the overall debt. However, due to the current uncertainties around Covid-19 and the proliferation of work from home, we expect that demand for commercial real estate to be muted,” Angel Broking said.

Given the uncertainties, weak financials and high debt on the book, Angel Broking recommends a “Neutral” rating on the issue.