Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO to open on February 3; price band fixed at Rs 274-275

Updated : January 29, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Brookfield REIT, backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management, has fixed the price band at Rs 274-275 per unit.
Investors, other than anchor investor, can bid for a minimum of 200 units and in multiples of 200 units thereafter.
The units of Brookfield REIT are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.
