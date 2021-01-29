Business Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO to open on February 3; price band fixed at Rs 274-275 Updated : January 29, 2021 05:00 PM IST Brookfield REIT, backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management, has fixed the price band at Rs 274-275 per unit. Investors, other than anchor investor, can bid for a minimum of 200 units and in multiples of 200 units thereafter. The units of Brookfield REIT are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply