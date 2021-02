The Rs 3,800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has been subscribed 2.06 times so far on Friday, the final day of the bidding. The issue will close on February 5. The offer has received bids for 15.71 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units. The portion set aside for institutional investors witnessed 73 percent subscription and that of other investors was subscribed 3.5 times, according to data available on exchanges.

Brookfield REIT is the country's only 100 percent institutionally managed public, commercial real estate vehicle. It is offering 14 million square feet of its commercial portfolio in the REIT.

It is the third REIT IPO after Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019 and Mindspace Business Parks REIT in 2020. It also marks the fifth IPO in the current calendar year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company and Stove Kraft.

The company has raised Rs 1,710 crore from 39 anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its IPO. Investors, other than anchor investor, can bid for a minimum of 200 units and in multiples of 200 units thereafter.

The REIT owns an initial portfolio of four large campus format office parks which are located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. The company will utilise the proceeds of the issue for repayment or prepayment of the borrowings of the Asset SPVs and general corporate purposes.

“Post the utilisation of the net proceeds from the Offer, their total outstanding indebtedness in principal amount is expected to be less than 18.5 percent of their initial market value, providing them a significant financial flexibility to grow through economic cycles,” said domestic brokerage Sharekhan.