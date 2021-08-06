Brigade Enterprises sees biz bounce back in July; demand uptick in middle, luxury segment

After a few months of uncertainty, owing to the nation grappling with the pandemic and lockdowns being imposed in various parts of the country to tackle the spread of the virus, normalcy is gradually starting to come back as the economy starts to open up. While the real estate market has had its highs and lows, the worst may just be over. Business has bounced back in the month of July, said MR Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Enterprises in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company has done 7,60,000 sq ft of residential sales. If there is no further lockdown or third wave of COVID-19, the company is confident of doing better than last year.

Brigade Enterprises reported earnings for the June-ended quarter. While the company has a seen good recovery come through year-on-year (YoY), there has been a decline sequentially. What is encouraging is the management commentary as they believe that demand will pick up and sales will continue to move higher.

Jaishankar said, “The Q1 of FY22, we have done anywhere between 80-100 percent better than Q1 of FY21. There was lockdown during the first quarter of last year and there was lockdown in the first quarter of this year as well, but compared to Q4 of FY21, we are about 40-50 percent down in various sub businesses. In July, there was no lockdown. The business has bounced back and I would say we have done 7,60,000 sq ft of residential sales. If there is no further lockdown and there is no third wave, I think we are fairly confident of doing better than last year.”

On demand, he said, “I don't think it is the pent-up demand at all. It is a regular demand and I think the feeling of importance of a house, owning one, has gone up substantially more than earlier years. We have three segments - premium segment, luxury segment and affordable. Bulk of the demand is in the middle segment, the luxury segment. I think the demand for housing will sustain and will only increase and it will not come down.”