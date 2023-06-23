Brigade Enterprises launches new commercial project ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises’ Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar said that the company plans to launch another commercial project in the upcoming months, called ‘Brigade Twin Towers’.

Brigade Enterprises on Friday announced the launch of a new commercial project in Bengaluru. The real estate company has launched its latest commercial project called the ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in state capital of Karnataka.

The new project is located on the national highway that is close to the Brigade Gateway campus in Yeshwanthpur area in the north-western part of the city.

The project has been designed by the renowned architecture company Venkatraman Associates and is classified as a Grade A IGBC Pre-Gold certified building, merging both aesthetics as well as functionality.

The project is only 45 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport, and is well-connected to the Central Business district through a broad six-lane elevated expressway, providing an easy access to South Bengaluru.

Brigade Deccan Heights is spread across 2.2 acres of land with a development area over 4.3 lakh square feet and consists of a ground floor, two basements and a parking space spread over six floors.

It has a total of 17 floors with a typical floor covering an area of approximately 27,200 square feet, having a unique facade, celebrated by strip glazing, punch windows, along with a core designed exclusively to allow natural light to come in the entire day.

Brigade Enterprises is a leading real estate player engaged in developing residential, commercial and retail properties. The company has a major presence in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises are trading 2.6 percent lower at Rs 565. The stock is up 22 percent on a year-to-date basis.