CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsBrigade Enterprises launches new commercial project ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises launches new commercial project ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises launches new commercial project ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in Bengaluru
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 1:50:38 PM IST (Published)

Brigade Enterprises’ Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar said that the company plans to launch another commercial project in the upcoming months, called ‘Brigade Twin Towers’.

Brigade Enterprises on Friday announced the launch of a new commercial project in Bengaluru. The real estate company has launched its latest commercial project called the ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in state capital of Karnataka.

The new project is located on the national highway that is close to the Brigade Gateway campus in Yeshwanthpur area in the north-western part of the city.
The project has been designed by the renowned architecture company Venkatraman Associates and is classified as a Grade A IGBC Pre-Gold certified building, merging both aesthetics as well as functionality.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X