Brigade Enterprises launches new commercial project ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises’ Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar said that the company plans to launch another commercial project in the upcoming months, called ‘Brigade Twin Towers’.

Brigade Enterprises on Friday announced the launch of a new commercial project in Bengaluru. The real estate company has launched its latest commercial project called the ‘Brigade Deccan Heights’ in state capital of Karnataka.

The new project is located on the national highway that is close to the Brigade Gateway campus in Yeshwanthpur area in the north-western part of the city.

The project has been designed by the renowned architecture company Venkatraman Associates and is classified as a Grade A IGBC Pre-Gold certified building, merging both aesthetics as well as functionality.