If you bought a home just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the nationwide lockdown brought its construction to a halt, it looks like you might have to wait a while. While real estate analyst, JLL, has pegged delays owing to the lockdown and the subsequent reverse migration at a conservative seven months, some developers feel it could take a year-and-a-half before residential projects see completion. A large part of this has to do with the ongoing labour crisis that is plaguing the real estate industry.

“Cash flows, labour availability and supply chains of real estate projects have all been affected, while the labour situation will remain quite bad in the short term,” said Jipu James, Executive Director (Corporate Solutions), JLL, “Projects had to stop for two to three months during the lockdown. Resumption of activity at these projects faces two major obstacles: short-term price rise and availability of labour.”

While the situation has resulted in is a pileup of project timelines. “It could take between two and seven months for a project to be completed depending on its size,” said James. A report released by JLL has said that 60 percent of contractors predict the labour shortage to continue for two more months. “Large developers have managed to retain workforce and labour on the ground, and have resumed work,” he added.

Developers themselves aren’t as optimistic. “I don’t see construction getting back on track until the end of July either, at least in Mumbai,” said Farshid Cooper, MD, Spenta Corporation, “Any projection on project delays are based on assumptions. However, assuming the Novel Coronavirus continues behaving the way it has been, a projected delay of 2-7 months could also become 12 to 18 months.”

The fact remains that several developers are seeing only a tiny fraction of labour availability at their project sites. “Most sites across the city are operating only at 15 to 20 percent of regular labour strength,” said Cooper, “This means 85 percent of their labour has reverse migrated because there is a sense of fear among the labour that lives in metropolises.”

No doubt, choosing livelihood over life has been the go-to option for the workforce in the construction space. Reverse-migration of construction labour to states like UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam has thus been an ongoing occurrence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, NAREDCO Uttar Pradesh had requested the state government to find employment for reverse migrated labour in cities like Noida, Meerut, Lucknow and Ghaziabad, among others. This could possibly mean that the chances of this demographic returning to jobs that they once had, in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, are remote.

“The situation will normalize by Dussehra and Diwali, and we will have projects being constructed with regular workforce strength,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO, “At present around 30 percent of construction sites have managed to retain most of their workforce, while the remainder are dealing with the labour shortage.”