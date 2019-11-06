Booster for real estate: Government introduces Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government has introduced a special window of Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) for the realty sector.

Out of Rs 25,000 crore, Rs 10,000 crore will be invested by the government in the alternative investment fund.

"The move will help relieve financial stress faced by a large number of middle-class homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money," Sitharaman said, "This will also release a large number of funds stuck in these projects for productive use in the economy."

Earlier, the union cabinet has approved the establishment of 'Special Window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

The finance minister said that she has spoken to SBI, LIC and several sovereign funds to take the corpus of realty alternative investment fund to Rs 25,000 crore.