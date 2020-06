Private equity firm Blackstone on Wednesday sold an 8.7 percent in Embassy REIT at Rs 341 per share to raise $300 million, people with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Blackstone continues to hold 46.3 percent majority stake in Embassy REIT after Wednesday’s share sale.

Existing investors, including Capital Group, CI Funds and ICICI Prudential, increased their stake in Embassy REIT by participating in the block deals by Blackstone. New investors added to the list are Brookfield, Nomura Asset management, Norges Bank and Prudential Securities.

Embassy REIT unit prices fell last week after speculation that IBM was considering ending office leases owing to the work-from-home trend in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

IBM is the single largest tenant for Embassy REIT contributing 12 percent of its total rental revenues.