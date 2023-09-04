India publishes standards to improve civil engineering projects’ quality

2 Min Read
BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) has published a fresh set of standards to address the gaps in structural design and proof checking consultancy services.
Under the fresh standards, the minimum qualification and experience criteria for the Principal Design Consultant (PDC) and Proof Checking Consultant (PC) has been defined under IS 18299:2023 requirements for Structural Design and Proof Checking Consultancy Services for Structures, which is the indigenous standard for the subject.
The standard covers the requirements of structural design and proof-checking consultancy services for all types of civil engineering structures, including responsibilities, educational qualifications and deliverables expected from all the stakeholders. BIS said that this standard is relevant to owners of any civil engineering structure, structural engineers, architects, construction contractors, regulatory authorities and specialist design consultants.
BIS has said that its intent in formulating this standard is to ensure the appointment of a PDC and a PC for both the project delivery modes, i.e., design-bid-build mode and design & build mode.
The standards also aim to describe the role and responsibilities of all the stakeholders like the owner, PDC, PC and the Constructor, including the expected deliverables, apart from defining a minimum qualification and experience criteria for the PDC and the PC.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 4:12 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Lodha says Sept quarter is seasonally weak in Mumbai but this year it may be different, here’s why
Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Mumbai real estate sector sees best August in 10 years with over 10,550 properties registered: Knight Frank
Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Housing prices rise in 43 cities in the first quarter of FY24, says NHB
Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read