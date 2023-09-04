India publishes standards to improve civil engineering projects’ quality

BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) has published a fresh set of standards to address the gaps in structural design and proof checking consultancy services.

Under the fresh standards, the minimum qualification and experience criteria for the Principal Design Consultant (PDC) and Proof Checking Consultant (PC) has been defined under IS 18299:2023 requirements for Structural Design and Proof Checking Consultancy Services for Structures, which is the indigenous standard for the subject.

The standard covers the requirements of structural design and proof-checking consultancy services for all types of civil engineering structures, including responsibilities, educational qualifications and deliverables expected from all the stakeholders. BIS said that this standard is relevant to owners of any civil engineering structure, structural engineers, architects, construction contractors, regulatory authorities and specialist design consultants.

BIS has said that its intent in formulating this standard is to ensure the appointment of a PDC and a PC for both the project delivery modes, i.e., design-bid-build mode and design & build mode.

The standards also aim to describe the role and responsibilities of all the stakeholders like the owner, PDC, PC and the Constructor, including the expected deliverables, apart from defining a minimum qualification and experience criteria for the PDC and the PC.

