Big changes proposed to IBC — could spell relief for stressed real estate developers

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has proposed several amendments to streamline the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and speed up the resolution of defaulting or stressed projects. One of the key changes is the adjudicatory authority's responsibility to complete the process of ascertaining default and ruling on the admission of CIRP within 14 days.

The CIRP will now only apply to defaulting or stressed real estate projects and not to the entire entity. This will allow for the separate resolution of the project that caused the debtor's insolvency. Additionally, the threshold for initiating the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process has been reduced from 65 percent to 51 percent for financial creditors.

The pre-packaged insolvency framework will also include prescribed categories of Corporate Debtors (CDs) in addition to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Committee of Creditors (CoC) will be mandated to consider competing plans through a challenge mechanism. Additionally, the assets of the guarantor will be made available for the CIRP to ensure efficient resolution of the CD.

The information memorandum will now contain an estimation of the valuation of the corporate debtor's assets. The corporate debtor's right to propose an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) has been removed, and the adjudicatory authority will appoint the IRP on the recommendation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

In specific cases involving public interest, the Central Government has proposed the appointment of an Administrator. The CoC will not have the power to remove or replace the government-appointed Administrator. The Code may also enable the exemption of a class or classes of corporate persons.