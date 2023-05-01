Bharti Enterprises, Brookfield close property deal worth Rs 5,000 crore 

The deal is for four marquee properties including Worldmark assets in Delhi Aerocity and Gurugram with Brookfield having 51 percent stake while Bharti Enterprises with 49 percent stake in the joint venture.

Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield Asset Management on Monday announced the closure of their joint venture agreement for a 3.3 million square foot portfolio of high-quality commercial properties primarily located in the Delhi-NCR region.

As part of this deal, a Brookfield managed private real estate fund now owns 51 percent stake in this joint venture, while Bharti Enterprises would continue to hold 49 percent stake. The Enterprise Value for the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore, the company said in a statement.

Bharti Realty will continue to own and operate its remaining commercial assets, which includes approximately 10 million square feet of upcoming development in Delhi Aerocity and will remain focused on developing premium quality commercial real estate development in key locations, it added.

"This transaction with Brookfield for our marquee properties in North India is a significant milestone for us to partner with a global infrastructure investor with deep and rich experience and insights into real estate," said Harjeet Kohli, Joint Managing Director of Bharti Enterprises.

He added, "Bharti will continue to invest substantially to develop more real estate assets to serve the growing demand for well-managed commercial real estate in India. With a pipeline of >10mm sg ft, this deal will become the template for the yielding and developed assets."

In India, Brookfield owns and operates over 50 million square feet of high-quality commercial real estate assets in all gateway markets of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"We are excited about our partnership with Bharti which entails marquee assets with strong tenancy. High quality real estate in global gateway markets and in particular, the Indian office market, continue to witness high demand from occupiers," said Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Head of Real Estate, APAC region and Country Head - India, Brookfield.

"We look forward to leveraging our global expertise to build future ready office environments in India," Gupta added.