  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

COVID-19 impact? In Bengaluru, IT firms have vacated 3.5 million sq.ft of office space this year

Updated : July 17, 2020 05:57 PM IST

The real estate sector in the country has taken a massive blow from the COVID crisis and the national lockdowns.
Demand fell the most in Pune and NCR markets at 47% and 45%, respectively, according to a Knight Frank report.
COVID-19 impact? In Bengaluru, IT firms have vacated 3.5 million sq.ft of office space this year

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

States' market borrowings skyrocket 76% to Rs 1.93 lakh cr so far this fiscal: Report

States' market borrowings skyrocket 76% to Rs 1.93 lakh cr so far this fiscal: Report

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34% to Rs 111.4 cr

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34% to Rs 111.4 cr

HCC-Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1,900 cr contract from NHAI

HCC-Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1,900 cr contract from NHAI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement