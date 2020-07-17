Real Estate COVID-19 impact? In Bengaluru, IT firms have vacated 3.5 million sq.ft of office space this year Updated : July 17, 2020 05:57 PM IST The real estate sector in the country has taken a massive blow from the COVID crisis and the national lockdowns. Demand fell the most in Pune and NCR markets at 47% and 45%, respectively, according to a Knight Frank report. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply