Bengaluru, Mumbai properties outperform other cities in price appreciation, says Anarock report

The property consultant has now projected further residential price hikes of 5 to 8 percent across India, this year.

Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have led the way in property price-rise over the last four years. According to data from property consultant Anarock, both cities have seen four-year price increases of over 13 percent between 2018 and the end of 2022.

For context, the average weighted price increase across the country in the same period stood at approximately 10.8 percent, in the same period. The average weighted price of a residential property in India stood at Rs 6,150 per sq ft last year in comparison to Rs 5,551 in 2018.

While the average property price in Bengaluru stood at Rs 4,894 per sq ft in 2018, it was last recorded by Anarock at Rs 5,570 in 2022 — a rise of 13.81 percent. In Mumbai, the average weighted price of a residential property was Rs 10,497 per sq ft in 2018 before escalating to Rs 11,875 last year (up 13.12 percent).

"If we consider yearly trends, it emerges that 2022 saw the maximum yearly rise — 6 percent — in average property prices," said Prashant Thakur, Senior Director and Head (Research), Anarock, "The previous four years on the other hand, saw either no change or a maximum of 3 to 4 percent year-on-year increase in 2021 against 2020."

The stop-start movement in property prices has been punctuated by the COVID-19 outbreak, which followed a prolonged period of shortfall in demand. “Post-pandemic, demand soared across cities as did developers’ input costs, which caused prices to rise particularly in 2021 and 2022,” Prashant Thakur added.

On the rental yield front, Bengaluru continued to outperform, registering a yield of 3.9 percent recorded in 2022. Gurgaon came second place with a rental yield of 3.7 percent. Rental yields in Mumbai and Pune stood at 3,8 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

According to Anarock, profitability potential for real estate investors remains promising this year, despite the global economic slowdown and inflation. "Property prices are likely to rise by another 5 to 8 percent in larger cities and this bodes well for investors focused on capital appreciation," Thakur said.

He added, "The RBI will likely take a pause after a spate of interest rate-hikes, so growth momentum will continue. While 2023 will continue to be driven by end-user demand, serious long-term investors will find market dynamics more than favourable."