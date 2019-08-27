Business
Bengaluru CBD fifth fastest growing Asian office market in Q2, says report
Updated : August 27, 2019 06:15 PM IST
Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and New Delhi's Connaught Palace were ranked 8th and 12th at the end of Q2.
The office markets of India have withstood headwinds from global and national economic conditions.
