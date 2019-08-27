Bengaluru CBD fifth fastest growing Asian office market in Q2, says report

Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD) has emerged as the 5th fastest growing market in Asia with rental valuesÂ registering an annual growth of 9.4 percentÂ in Q2 of 2019, according to Knight Frank Prime Office Rental Index.

Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and New Delhi's Connaught Palace were ranked 8th and 12th at the end of the second quarter.

Indian office rents remained stable in Q2 as the market saw an influx of new supply in H1 2019; 23 million square feet, a 31 percentÂ year-on-year growth, were supplied during the period.

The IT/ITeS sectors continue to absorb the lionâ€™s share of new space coming online, accounting for 35 percentÂ of all transacted volumes in H1 2019 but has started to show signs of slowing on lower corporate spending and moves towards insourcing.Â

â€œThe office markets of India have withstood headwinds from global and national economic conditions and depict an impressive growth story. The leasing volumes have grown consistently and are at historic highs, which indicate a high level of confidence that the corporate world has in the India story, especially from a long-term perspective," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.