Banks to seek DHFL’s reply to findings of forensic audit report; resolution plan on hold until report is examined

Updated : October 23, 2019 09:54 PM IST

KPMG has now submitted an unsigned, draft report to a few lenders, and is expected to submit the final report by next week
DHFL disbursed loans and advances to the tune of Rs 19,753 crores to 40 inter-connected entities/ individuals, according to the report
Centre approves regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Softbank offers Adam Neumann $1.5 billion to leave WeWork: Any takers for...

Over 1 crore distress calls made to the police between 2015 and 2017, NCRB data show

