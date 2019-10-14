Banks may need to report HDIL's dues, provisioning status
Updated : October 14, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Last week, Mumbai Police arrested HDIL directors, Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, in relation to the Rs 4,355-crore fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank .
HDIL is currently in default with various banks and Bank of India had taken the real estate firm to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for recovering dues of Rs 522 crore.
