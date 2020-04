If the visuals from Bandra railway station on Tuesday were anything to go by, it’s as straightforward as it can get — the Indian migrant workers want to go back home. Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic or a nationwide shutdown, the call of familiarity is more alluring than ever before.

On the face of it, the reasons are obvious: Indian real estate is in the middle of an extremely uncertain period, as construction activity has come to a halt in all projects, and most migrant labourers are several hundred kilometres away from their families, and lastly, eased lockdown on agricultural activity holds a lot more promise than uncertain real estate development.

Labour crisis in real estate

This situation has left real estate developers in a quandary. On one hand, the developers have been calling for a complete lifting of lockdown on real estate projects so that construction activity can get back on track. However, this may be easier said than done since only a complete audit of labour availability will determine if this is possible, to begin with.

“Many migrant workers left for their villagers after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown on March 24,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants. “We will have to wait and see how many are left to resume work.”

According to Anarock data, migrant workers comprise at least 80 percent of the construction sector’s total workforce of 44 million.

Puri’s reading of scenario comes amid the Home Ministry’s partial lifting of restrictions on construction from April 20, onwards. The ministry’s guidelines stated that construction of roads, buildings, irrigation canals and renewable energy projects could continue so long as it does not happen in COVID-19 hotspots.

It also made it amply clear that no construction workers would be allowed to travel from outside a district to begin work at a project. This simply means developers need to make do with existing labour even if their project falls outside a COVID-19 hotspot.

Not everyone is worried though. Developers are confident of resuming construction with existing construction workforce or in other words those that did not migrate. “Most of us developers are caring for the well-being of labourers and their families,” said Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe.

“This means most of our migrant labourers have stayed back at the places of their work. But despite these efforts, there have been some migrations.”

Should these developers begin construction activity outside COVID-19 hotspots by April 20, they will have to make do with limited labour availability. But, this could still mean construction delays.

How much time will it take to resume construction activity?

While some like Omaxe estimate only two months for work at project sites to resume, other developers like Raheja Housing say it could take as many as three quarters for construction to get going again.

“There is no guarantee that workers will return as soon as the lockdown ends instead of choosing to remain with their families in their home villages,” says Nayan Raheja, executive director, Raheja Housing.

A study by Anarock pegs real estate delays for even well-funded projects to run into several months delay, while other projects could see delays of up to two years. A total of 4.7 lakh homes, the report said, were scheduled for delivery in 2020. These units could now be delayed by a year.

Also read: COVID-19: Real estate developers demand for lifting lockdown at projects

Earlier this month, NAREDCO called for the immediate re-opening of construction sites and appealed to the government to lift the lockdown at these projects. Their argument was that with most migrant labour going back to villages to partake in agricultural activity, little or no construction work would be possible until June, after which the South West Monsoon could set in, further delaying construction activity at several projects.

Also read: Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

‘Price-correction in mid and luxury housing’

In this scenario, price-correction is a near-certain possibility. Analysts agree. “There will be some softening of prices in the near future,” says Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, “However, the scope for reduction of prices in affordable houses is very limited as they are already at a multi- year low. Correction will be seen in mid-segment and luxury housing.”