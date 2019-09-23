Business
Average flat sizes shrink 27% in 5 years; NCR sees least decline, says Anarock
Updated : September 23, 2019 02:47 PM IST
The average apartment sizes in the top seven cities have shrunk by 27 percent over the past five years from 1,400 sq ft in 2014 to nearly 1,020 sq ft in 2019 so far.
The current average size of flats in NCR is nearly 1,390 sq ft.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more