Average flat sizes increase in NCR, Hyderabad; Mumbai, Chennai see decline in bigger homes

In 2023, property prices are heading north but the demand for bigger homes continues. Q1 2023 saw average apartment sizes in the top seven cities increase by approx. seven percent since 2018, with MMR the only outlier with average home sizes reducing around 20 percent in the period.

Indian homebuyers are looking for bigger houses with the average flat sizes across major Indian cities going up from approximately 1,150 sq. ft. in 2018 to 1,225 sq. ft. in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the latest data by real estate services company ANAROCK in 2022, the average flat size in these cities stood at 1,185 sq. ft., and at 1,170 sq. The National Capital Region saw the maximum growth in avg. flat sizes among top 7 cities – from approx. 1,250 sq. ft. in 2018 to approx. 1,700 sq. ft in Q1 2023. ft in 2021.

“Before Covid-19, apartment sizes were shrinking annually to meet the demand for compact homes prevalent then," says Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK."

He further added that, the central concerns were affordability and millennials’ preference for low-maintenance homes. 2020 saw an abrupt reversal of buyer preferences. With a sudden emphasis on the WFH and study-from-home culture, flat sizes began increasing for the first time in four years.

Flat size shrinks in Mumbai and Chennai

But average flat size in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Chennai shrunk. According to data shared by ANAROCK, Chennai witnessed a six percent reduction in average flat sizes, dropping from around 1,250 sq ft in Q1FY2022 to approximately 1,175 sq ft in Q1FY2023. Similarly, in MMR ), the average flat sizes decreased by five percent, going from approximately 783 sq ft in Q1FY2022 to approximately 743 sq ft in Q1FY2023.

Notably, MMR stands out as the only city where the average flat size has been declining since 2018, starting from approximately 932 sq ft and reaching around 743 sq ft in Q1FY2023. This can be attributed to developers' perception of an adequate supply of larger homes in the market.

While MMR is known for its high cost, Chennai is considered a market sensitive to affordability. In both cases, the data compiled by ANAROCK suggests that increasing the availability of smaller and more affordable homes would be a logical step to address the demand in these markets.

Hyderabad boasts the highest average flat size

Hyderabad saw average flat size increase by 29 percent from approximately 1,700 sq ft in Q1FY2022 to approximately 2,200 sq ft in Q1FY2023.

Pune saw a 16 percent annual increase, from 877 sq ft in Q1FY2022 to 1,013 sq ft in Q1FY2023. Bengaluru saw an 8 percent yearly jump in avg. flat sizes – from approx. 1,200 sq. ft. in Q1 2022 to approx. 1,300 sq. ft. in Q1 2023.

