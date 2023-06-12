CNBC TV18
Average flat sizes increase in NCR, Hyderabad; Mumbai, Chennai see decline in bigger homes

By Shivani Bazaz  Jun 12, 2023 1:37:37 PM IST (Published)

 In 2023, property prices are heading north but the demand for bigger homes continues. Q1 2023 saw average apartment sizes in the top seven cities increase by approx. seven percent since 2018, with MMR the only outlier with average home sizes reducing around 20 percent  in the period.

Indian homebuyers are looking for bigger houses with the average flat sizes across major Indian cities going up from approximately 1,150 sq. ft. in 2018 to  1,225 sq. ft. in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the latest data by real estate services company ANAROCK in 2022, the average flat size in these cities stood at 1,185 sq. ft., and at 1,170 sq. The National Capital Region saw the maximum growth in avg. flat sizes among top 7 cities – from approx. 1,250 sq. ft. in 2018 to approx. 1,700 sq. ft in Q1 2023. ft in 2021.
“Before Covid-19, apartment sizes were shrinking annually to meet the demand for compact homes prevalent then," says Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK."
