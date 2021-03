The construction cost in the country's financial capital Mumbai is the highest among all the metro cities, while that in Chennai and Hyderabad is the lowest.

According to an analysis guidebook ‘Construction Cost Guide Book’ launched by consultancy firm JLL, the overall average construction cost increase in Mumbai is 10 percent taking into account the other metros like Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi.

Hyderabad and Chennai have the lowest average construction costs where costs are about 14 percent lesser than Mumbai.

Source: As per JLL internal cost benchmarking data

The average cost of construction for a luxury residential apartment in a high-rise building in Mumbai is Rs 5,625 per sq. ft, while in Delhi and Pune, the price would be Rs 4,950 per sq. ft and Rs 4,905 per sq. ft. respectively, while in Hyderabad such a house would command Rs 4,275 per sq. ft.

Similarly, constructing a mid-rise luxury apartment will cost Rs 3,875/sq. ft in Mumbai and Rs 3,410/sq. ft in Delhi, according to JLL data.

While constructing a medium-rise commercial building in Mumbai would cost Rs 3,250 per sq. ft, the price would be Rs 2860/sq. ft in Delhi and Rs 2470/sq. ft in Hyderabad for constructing a similar property.

The construction cost for a medium-rise commercial building in Pune is almost similar to Delhi.

Similarly, the construction cost for a high-rise commercial building in Mumbai is Rs 3,875/sq. ft, while it is Rs 3,410/sq. ft and Rs 3,379/sq. ft in Delhi and Pune. The cost of constructing a high-rise commercial property in Hyderabad is the lowest, i.e., Rs 2,945/sq. ft.

The higher costs in Mumbai are largely attributable to corresponding higher prices of key construction materials like cement, reinforcement steel, structural steel, stones, and so on.

“Going ahead, we see cost as one of the key drivers in real estate decisions. Many firms today are relooking at their real estate choices to optimise spend. While the true impact of the pandemic on construction costs is still being discussed and debated, the general trend is obvious – construction cost is on the rise,” said MV Harish, Managing Director, PDS, JLL India.

He added that the customer spends were going to be more directed towards aspects that give a better employee experience. Understanding and managing costs are key to keeping budgets under control and delivering an economic and quality product, he said.

Factors Impacting Construction Cost

The material and transportation costs have spiked due to material demand, its non-availability, and transportation challenges. Once the supply chain reinstates, the prices shall return to normal.

Additional costs are incurred to follow COVID-19 HSE protocols at work and labour camps. Contractors are reducing the profit margin, plant, and machinery costs due to prolonged idleness and competition in the market.

However, the overall delta would be 2-3 percent for new projects and 5-6 percent for existing projects as material and transportation cater to 50-60 percent of the total cost, the report said.