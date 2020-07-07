Real Estate At 14% ROI, India REITs outperformed BSE Realty index Updated : July 07, 2020 06:27 AM IST Top 7 cities have approx. 550 million sq ft Grade A office supply; 310-320 million sf ft REIT-able. As of August 2019, the US REITs market capitalization was 96 percent of the real estate market while in Singapore and Japan, it was 55 percent and 51 percent, respectively. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply