  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

At 14% ROI, India REITs outperformed BSE Realty index

Updated : July 07, 2020 06:27 AM IST

Top 7 cities have approx. 550 million sq ft Grade A office supply; 310-320 million sf ft REIT-able.
As of August 2019, the US REITs market capitalization was 96 percent of the real estate market while in Singapore and Japan, it was 55 percent and 51 percent, respectively.   
At 14% ROI, India REITs outperformed BSE Realty index

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Coronavirus News highlights: India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh; Mumbai cases cross 85,000 mark

Coronavirus News highlights: India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh; Mumbai cases cross 85,000 mark

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement