Ashiana Housing converts expression into booking for all 224 units at Gurugram project

Ashiana Housing on March 21 announced that it crossed the annual booking value of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23 with a total booking value of Rs 1,279 crore.

All 224 units in Phase 2 of ‘Ashiana Amarah’ at Gurugram, Haryana of Ashiana Housing have been converted into booking by April 17 with a total sales value of Rs 290.25 crore, the company said in a press release on April 20.

The project located at sector 93 Gurugram has a total saleable area of 3.77 lakh square feet with 3 BHK units. Phase 1 of ‘Ashiana Amarah’ project also comprised 224 units and had a sale value of Rs 242.6 crore. Ashiama Amarah Phase 1 was launched and fully sold in October 2022.

On March 27, the company was declared the highest bidder by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in an auction for the allotment of 43,708 square meters of land for another residential project in Manesar, Gurugram. Out of the total land, the saleable area was approximately 10.30 lakh square feet.

Earlier in March 2023, Ashiana Housing also announced the commencement of bookings in its Jaipur project ‘Ashiana Ekansh’, which had an estimated sale value of Rs 103 crores.

Ashiana Housing stock rose 17 percent in the last one year and 27 percent since the start of this calendar year. Reacting to the news, the stock is currently trading with gains of close to 3 percent at Rs 181 per share.