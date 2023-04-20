English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsAshiana Housing converts expression into booking for all 224 units at Gurugram project

Ashiana Housing converts expression into booking for all 224 units at Gurugram project

Ashiana Housing converts expression into booking for all 224 units at Gurugram project
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shravani Sinha  Apr 20, 2023 12:48:13 PM IST (Published)

Ashiana Housing on March 21 announced that it crossed the annual booking value of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23 with a total booking value of Rs 1,279 crore.

All 224 units in Phase 2 of ‘Ashiana Amarah’ at Gurugram, Haryana of Ashiana Housing have been converted into booking by April 17 with a total sales value of Rs 290.25 crore, the company said in a press release on April 20.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The project located at sector 93 Gurugram has a total saleable area of 3.77 lakh square feet with 3 BHK units. Phase 1 of ‘Ashiana Amarah’ project also comprised 224 units and had a sale value of Rs 242.6 crore. Ashiama Amarah Phase 1 was launched and fully sold in October 2022.
The company, on March 21 announced that it crossed the annual booking value of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23 with a total booking value of Rs 1,279 crore.
Also Read | Noida administration seals Supertech Group's office over remaining dues
On March 27, the company was declared the highest bidder by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in an auction for the allotment of 43,708 square meters of land for another residential project in Manesar, Gurugram. Out of the total land, the saleable area was approximately 10.30 lakh square feet.
Earlier in March 2023, Ashiana Housing also announced the commencement of bookings in its Jaipur project ‘Ashiana Ekansh’, which had an estimated sale value of Rs 103 crores.
Also Read | Nifty Realty rally continues.... zooms 17% in last 11 sessions
Ashiana Housing stock rose 17 percent in the last one year and 27 percent since the start of this calendar year. Reacting to the news, the stock is currently trading with gains of close to 3 percent at Rs 181 per share.
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ashiana AmarahAshiana housinghousingrealty

Previous Article

Earnings preview: Cement sector likely to report strong demand uptick

Next Article

Noida administration seals Supertech Group's office over remaining dues

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X