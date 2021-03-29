Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr Updated : March 29, 2021 02:06 PM IST As of December 31, 2020, a-iTrust’s asset under management stands at 2.1 billion Singapore dollar. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. Published : March 29, 2021 02:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply