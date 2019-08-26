Legal
Amrapali Group: Supreme Court clears decks for probe, directs special forensic audit report to be shared with ED, Delhi Police
Updated : August 26, 2019 11:32 AM IST
In May, forensic auditors told the Supreme Court that Rs 9,590 crore can be recovered from the embattled Amrapali Group which has diverted Rs 3,523 crore of home buyers money.
