Amrapali Group: Supreme Court clears decks for probe, directs special forensic audit report to be shared with ED, Delhi Police

The Supreme Court on Monday directed special forensic audit report of Amrapali Group to be shared with the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police.

The apex has ordered Noida and Greater Noida authorities to set up nodal cell for giving completion certificates to home buyers.

In May, forensic auditors told the Supreme Court that Rs 9,590 crore can be recovered from the embattled Amrapali Group which has diverted Rs 3,523 crore of home buyers money.