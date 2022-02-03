Amitabh Bachchan sells family home in Delhi for Rs 23 crore: Report

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold off his family home Sopaan in Delhi for Rs 23 crore. The Bollywood megastar's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to live in that bungalow in Gulmohar Park, South Delhi.

According to an Economic Times report, Nezone group of companies' CEO Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years, has bought Bachchan's parental home.

"It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset," Avni told ET.

According to property registration data aggregator Zapkey, the registry for the 418.05 square metre property, which was reportedly registered under the name of Teji Bachchan, was completed on December 7.

The veteran actor was extremely attached to the double-storied home in Gulmohar Park, which is believed to be the first Bachchan home. the report said.

Amitabh Bachchan used to live in his family home, Sopaan, before he started living in Mumbai. "Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates," said Pradeep Prajapati, who deals in luxury real estate.

The family reportedly would host poetry sessions till 1980, when Harivansh Rai lived at the bungalow. However, Big B's office didn't respond to text messages and calls for comment.