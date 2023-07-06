Ajmera Realty clocks impressive performance in the first quarter of FY24

The sales growth was driven by the implementation of a revamped sales strategy for Ajmera Realty's Bangalore projects. Additionally, the successful launch sales of Ajmera Eden, which commenced in June 2023, contributed to the sales growth.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd achieved remarkable sales performance in the first quarter of FY24, with a sales area of 1,35,460 sq. ft. This marks an impressive 96 percent increase sequentially, reflecting the positive and continued market sentiments.

Though year-on-year comparisons are misleading due to a massive sales launch, included of Manhattan project in Mumbai last year. During the first quarter of FY24, the sales growth was driven by the implementation of a revamped sales strategy for our Bangalore projects. Additionally, the successful launch sales of Ajmera Eden, which commenced in June 2023, contributed to the sales growth.

Commenting on the Company’s operational performance for first quarter of FY24, Mr. Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said "Our performance aligns seamlessly with our 5 times growth strategy, demonstrating our commitment to driving substantial growth and creating lasting value.

The ongoing high real estate demand is supported by stabilizing interest rates and an upturn in customer sentiment. Furthermore, a strong inclination to purchase from trusted brands benefits the organised players in the real estate sector.

Ajmera Realty's current projects are at Mumbai : “Manhattan”, “Greenfinity”, “Sikova”, “Prive” and “Eden” along with various projects at Bengaluru: “Ajmera Nucleus”, “Ajmera Lugaano”, “Ajmera Florenza”. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment.

Nifty Realty index is among the best performing indices in 2023 with 25 percent returns compared with Nifty 50 delivering 9 percent returns. Ajmera Realty is trading 2 percent higher on July 6 after the quarterly update.