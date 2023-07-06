Ajmera Realty clocks impressive performance in the first quarter of FY24

The sales growth was driven by the implementation of a revamped sales strategy for Ajmera Realty's Bangalore projects. Additionally, the successful launch sales of Ajmera Eden, which commenced in June 2023, contributed to the sales growth.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd achieved remarkable sales performance in the first quarter of FY24, with a sales area of 1,35,460 sq. ft. This marks an impressive 96 percent increase sequentially, reflecting the positive and continued market sentiments.

Though year-on-year comparisons are misleading due to a massive sales launch, included of Manhattan project in Mumbai last year. During the first quarter of FY24, the sales growth was driven by the implementation of a revamped sales strategy for our Bangalore projects. Additionally, the successful launch sales of Ajmera Eden, which commenced in June 2023, contributed to the sales growth.