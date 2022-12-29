Homereal estate news

Ahmedabad the most affordable housing market and Mumbai the most expensive in 2022: Report

2 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Dec 29, 2022 4:45:08 PM IST (Published)

Knight Frank Research's "Affordability Index 2022" indicates that the 225 BPS cumulative increase in repo rates in 2022, as well as increases in home loan interest rates, caused the decline in affordability. Although the affordability levels in 2022 have declined from 2021, they are still significantly better than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, stated the report.

Even as home buying affordability levels in Indian markets declined in 2022 compared to 2021, Ahmedabad emerged as the most affordable housing market in the country, with an affordability ratio of 22 percent in 2022.

Knight Frank Research's "Affordability Index 2022" indicates that the 225 BPS cumulative increase in repo rates in 2022 and increases in home loan interest rates caused the decline in affordability. Although the affordability levels in 2022 have declined from 2021, they are still significantly better than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, stated the report.
"Despite the rise in REPO rate by 225 BPS in 2022 and the increase in home prices, home affordability has only marginally reduced by 100 to 200 BPS in major cities. The severity of the impact of the rise in home loan rates and prices on the affordability index has been cushioned by a rise in incomes and growth in GDP, helping the residential market maintain its momentum," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
Also read: Repo rate hikes to continue, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das indicates
Ahmedabad was followed by Kolkata and Pune, with home affordability at 25 percent each in 2022. Mumbai was the only city to record an affordability ratio above the threshold at 53 percent.
Over 50 percent of an affordability ratio is considered unaffordable. However, the affordability in Mumbai has improved from 93 percent in 2011 to 53 percent in 2022.
Also read: Here's how much your home or car EMI will increase after RBI repo rate hike
The EMI (equated monthly installment) to total income ratio for the average household is tracked by Knight Frank's proprietary Affordability Index, which in 2022 showed a slight decline in affordability levels for the first time in ten years.
This was due to restrained residential price growth, and the government actively slashed policy rates to provide liquidity in the highly pressured economic climate. Chennai and Bengaluru both have an affordable percentage of 27 percent. It was 29 percent in the Delhi-NCR region and 30 percent in Hyderabad.
Also read: Rise in affordability aiding urban residential realty; expect spreads to remain stable: Keki Mistry
