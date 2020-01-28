Countdown

Ahead of Budget 2020, HDFC pitches for one-time loan recast for realty projects

Updated : January 28, 2020 05:43 PM IST

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said lenders are not able to write new loans for projects because a new borrowing by an entity which is already a non performing asset.
Deepak Parekh said there have been precedents of similar one-time reliefs being allowed by the RBI in the past.
Deepak Parekh said there are a host of reasons beyond financial stress of the promoter alone which lead to NPAs in the case of realty projects.
