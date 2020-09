After seeing success for its retail arm IKEA, Sweden's Ingka group’s mall business division – Ingka Centres is now ready to mark its entry in India. According to highly placed sources, Ingka Centres is looking at “Indian investments through a ready mall space in the Delhi- NCR region”.

People in the know have told CNBC-TV18, “Ingka Centres is scouting for mall space in NCR region, a ready to move in space” and is right now in “talks with several developers in NCR.”

It is further learnt that Ingka Centres' talks with Great India Place Mall in Noida are at advanced stages. Ingka Centres is part of the same parent group that owns IKEA retail and they are one of the largest mall operators in the world. Their malls have IKEA store as anchor and Ingka Centres malls are spread across 15 countries in 45 locations with over 7000 shops and 1600 brands.

When contacted, Ingka Centres did confirm their interest in developing IKEA-anchored meeting places in India.