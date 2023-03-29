52% NRIs see Indian commercial properties emerging as new asset class: Survey

The Indian real estate segment demonstrates an upward trajectory with the projection to exhibit a growth rate of 9.2 percent CAGR during 2023-2028.

Around 52 percent of NRIs consider investing in commercial real estate (CRE) to diversify their portfolio in the Indian real estate segment, according to a survey conducted by SBNRI - India’s NRI-focused wealth management fintech platform. This exhibits CRE as one of the most preferred asset classes for NRIs over others like the residential segment.

Traditionally, the residential sector was the only real estate alternative preferred for investment. However, with fractional ownership emerging in India, CRE investments have become most sought after as NRIs no longer have to inject Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore to purchase a commercial property. Instead, a set of investors can pool their funds as minimum as Rs 25 lakh to purchase a Grade A commercial property and enjoy higher returns, SBNRI said.

The demand for investing in CRE is largely driven by acquiring better returns as 34 percent of NRIs see this as a big reason to invest in CRE. In addition, around 48 percent of NRIs believe high convenience including the seamless process to invest, finding the right properties when they invest in CRE.

Furthermore, 18 percent of NRIs consider property management facilities like finding tenants, upkeep of the property, etc. as the biggest reason to invest in CRE than the residential segment.

The SBNRI report reveals NRIs from top countries investing in CRE that include Singapore (9 percent) and UK-based NRIs (8 percent) outperforming the investments made in the residential sector with 6 percent of NRI investments. On contrary, the survey report showcases a contrasting trend in UAE-based NRI investments with 7 percent of investment being made in the CRE while 9 percent in the residential property segment.

Apart from this, other countries like US and Australia have gradually picked up the trend with 4 percent of NRI investments made in the commercial realty segment as compared to 3.40 percent and 5.18 percent of investments in the residential segment. The survey report highlights Canada based NRIs show lesser interest with 3 percent of investments in the Indian real estate sector.

"Investing in the Indian real estate sector showcases a desirable proposition for NRIs. The exponential boom in NRI investments in the sector is driven by a myriad of factors. Previously, there was a lack of accessibility to investment opportunities for NRIs in India. However, technology integration and standardization of certain frameworks have cleared the way for NRIs to enter the segment," SBNRI said.

The Indian real estate sector remains a critical component in the diversification of investment portfolios. It can provide a multitude of advantages along with passive income such as capital appreciation, inflation protection and diversification.

According to the survey report, around 18 percent of NRIs are strongly inclined towards investing in the commercial realty segment while 9 percent prefer to invest in the residential segment for a diversified investment portfolio. As a result, CRE is projected to continue gaining traction among NRIs from different countries, making it a major asset class in their Indian investment portfolio.