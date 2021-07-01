5 investment strategies to consider while investing in land

From time immemorial, humans have been known to desire land as the most coveted and valued commodity on the planet. From providing food, shelter and sustenance to money, fame and power, land has been at the center of it all.

Just like any other natural resource, its supply is limited while the demand keeps soaring and this combination ensures that its prices keep increasing with time and it remains resistant to volatile changes in the cost.

For those looking for a long-term investment option, buying land is a rewarding venture.

Nonetheless, as with any significant investment, buying land comes with its own set of issues. Ensuring no third-party claim to the land, fear of encroachment, clear titular and legal documents, the well-developed infrastructure around the land, clear and defined boundaries, access to roads, technical and legal knowledge and suitable pricing means a lot of research and legwork is required to find the right investment.

Like any smart investor, choosing the right investment strategy and doing your research will guarantee that you minimize any potential risk and get the best deal on your investment.

Against this backdrop, here are some top strategies in the market that you can leverage to minimize risks and maximize profits:

1) Identify the Right location

– While land prices keep escalating, land rates in some places appreciate much faster than in others and identifying the correct location is key to maximising your returns. Understanding the growth and development of cities and regions is vital to this. Most cities are typically bound by different geographical and infrastructural constraints and a smart investor will identify the direction of future growth.

Defining future growth corridors, untapped markets such as in Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities, identifying regions with great future potential based on government development plans in terms of infrastructure, tourism and industry, as well as identifying regions blessed with a great natural but untapped bounty is crucial to finding the right location to invest.

2) Investment Potential – As with any strong asset class, the best investment strategy is long term, but one must consider both short- and long-term returns, and with land, which is unique in the sense, one can reap both short- and long-term benefits. The decision is whether to just invest or construct on the land and then use or lease. In terms of a pure investment, land has the advantage that it requires almost no maintenance, but this means you receive no interim income till you sell the land and realise the value of your investment.

Sometimes, particularly where rental income or self-utility is high, it makes sense to construct, but one must try to ensure that your gearing ratio is positive, which only means that your rental revenue should exceed your costs of maintenance, operations and interest for it to make sense to construct. In the case of negative gearing where your costs exceed your revenue from construction, it makes more sense to just hold the land for capital gains.

3) Right Brand – Similar to other assets in real estate, going for a branded land option where you can buy from a trusted and recognized developer who takes care of all the hassles and issues that a retail investor has to deal with. The developer ensures all the complex aspects of owning land are taken care of.

From legal due diligence, checking past records, ensuring correct ownership status, getting approvals, warranting the quality of the product, infrastructure development, all are taken care of by the developer. Finally, the most important factor that a brand assures is trust and transparency. Getting access to areas and opportunities where you wouldn’t normally get access to, such as a different city, an upcoming location, etc.

4) Ease of entry and exit – Buying land with clear paperwork and divided into uniform and small consumable portions makes the handling of the asset and selling easier. You can choose to buy more than one plot and use one for construction and the other as an investment option which you can easily sell when the time is right. Consumers are not restricted by geographical constraints anymore since branded land can be bought digitally similar to buying any other investment product like mutual funds.

With virtual drone shoots and digital renders, you can visit the location virtually. and Taking away these physical barriers in the process of buying land is also fundamental for investors to reach new markets and tap into this profitable asset class.

To summarise, those who have invested in land at the right time have always made super normal returns, but as with any great investment opportunity, one must do their research and to minimize risk, consider buying branded land.

The author, Samujjwal Ghosh, is Chief Operating Officer at Xanadu Realty - a real estate b2b consultancy firm. The views expressed are normal