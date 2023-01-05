4,000 houses up for grabs in Mumbai under MHADA lottery scheme, 338 flats in Noida: How to apply, location and more

The MHADA draw is expected to take place next month and the winners of the lottery will have to report to the MHADA office to take possession of the flat.

People of Mumbai will now have a chance to win a house through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery scheme. The registrations for the MHADA lottery scheme 2023 will commence today, January 5. Mumbaikars will need to do a one-time registration at MHADA's Mumbai wing to participate in the MHADA lottery.

All applications must be submitted on the website on or before January 31.

The lottery draw is expected to take place next month and the winners of the lottery will have to report to the MHADA office to take possession of the flat after payment of the balance amount.

As per a News18 report, 60 percent of the units on offer will be from MHADA’s residential project and the rest from the Mumbai Repair and Redevelopment Board. The new residential houses are scattered in areas such as Goregaon West, Sion, Borivali and Powai.

Here’s how to apply for the Mumbai MHADA lottery 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the scheme at Go to the official website of the scheme at lottery.mhada.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the specified Lottery and click on Register.

Step 3: Register on the lottery website and create your username and password.

Step 4: Proceed to fill in your basic information to register on the platform.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the required documents to participate.

Step 6: Select the specified lottery and scheme.

Step 7: Make the online payment of the lottery registration fee, which could be up to Rs 20,000 depending upon the income group to complete the MHADA lottery 2023 application.

Eligibility Criteria

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and no application in the name of a child will be accepted.

All applicants must have a Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra.

An applicant for Low Income Group flats must have a monthly income between Rs 25,001 and Rs 50,000.

An applicant for Middle Income Group flats must have a monthly income between Rs 50,001 and Rs 75,000.

An applicant for High Income Group flats must have a monthly income over Rs 75,001.

List of documents required to apply for MHADA lottery

Aadhaar card of the applicant

Applicant’s birth certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

Eligible driving license

PAN card

Bank account details

Applicant’s passport

School leaving Certificate

Voter ID Card

Noida flats

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority is also selling 338 flats across Noida. These include LIG, HIG, MIG and duplex flats in Noida. The applications for these flats will be accepted from January 2 till January 31.

The flats are located in Noida Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 71, Sector 73, Sector 82, Sector 93, Sector 99, Sector 118 and Sector 135, according to a report in DNA.

LIG flats are 66.82 sq m and they cost between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 76 lakh.

There are 5 MIG flats in Sector 99. They are between 74 and 91 sqm and the price has been set between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 90 lakh, the report added.

There are 16 HIG flats also up for grabs. The area of these flats is 153.57 sqm and they cost between Rs 1.39 crore and Rs 1.74 crore.