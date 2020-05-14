PTI ''Work from home'' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued Updated : May 14, 2020 07:18 PM IST Officers who are working from home shall be available on phone as per requirements and directions of their officers, it said. It is also proposed to have an extra protocol for all VIP and Parliament matters that require utmost attention. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365