By CNBCTV18.COM

CSS Founder is a globally leading web design firm which is now mulling on empowering needy startups with potential with a free website. Known for their ‘Website for Everyone’ mission, CSS Founder is going a step ahead with their vision to help those who are in actual need of building their website but cannot afford one.

This is not the first time that the firm has thought of giving it back to the society, CSS Founder is known for revolutionizing the website designing industry by proposing to contribute the maximum share of their profits to the needy and underprivileged. "Our vision is to empower everybody with their own website and that is the meaning of 'Website for Everyone', our management strongly feels that everyone regardless of their background, orientation, income group should have their digital presence through a website. CSS Founder is committed to providing websites at the most affordable costs but we also understand that there might be startups with umpteen potential who cannot afford a website hence the upper management is mulling on providing a free website for those who need it the most. However, the idea is still in the discussion and is being thought upon", says the team at CSS Founder, in a statement.

The top website design company in India and globally, CSS Founder is well known for providing both competitively priced and excellent web design services to meet a variety of market demands. Due to our extensive business experience, they have worked on several projects that have been successful and have met the demand for people to have a greater online presence.

As the largest global provider of web design services and the only recognised brand name in the industry, CSS Founder is in charge of creating a monopoly. A technical revolution is being driven by CSS Founder, which has become well-known throughout the world for its "Website For Everyone" mission. After establishing a sizable and enduring clientele in India, they are starting to gain recognition internationally.

Organizations of all shapes, sizes, potential for revenue, and business models hire companies like Css Founder to design their websites. CSR is gaining importance for most firms today as a way for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to promoting society. Css Founder is a well-known website design company in Delhi with more than 2000 happy clients.

In addition to promoting the trend for businesses to be empowered by a professional website, CSS's director and founder, Imaran Khan, believes that every corporation has a social obligation and that both small and large businesses in India should invest in social activities. We may all endeavor to make society better by allocating 10% of the marketing budget to the needs of the populace and appropriately publicizing it to motivate others.