Tesla's Musk defies lockdown order, restarts California factory

Updated : May 12, 2020 06:47 PM IST

The restart defied orders from the Alameda County Public Health Department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can''t open under virus restrictions.
The plant in Fremont, a city of more than 230,000 people south of San Francisco, had been closed since March 23.
