Business Tesla's Musk defies lockdown order, restarts California factory Updated : May 12, 2020 06:47 PM IST The restart defied orders from the Alameda County Public Health Department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can''t open under virus restrictions. The plant in Fremont, a city of more than 230,000 people south of San Francisco, had been closed since March 23. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365