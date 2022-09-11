Stressed about house interiors this festive season? Here’s how you can do it with just a click

By CNBCTV18.COM

Festivals are synonymous with sweets, decorations, getting the interiors of the house done, whitewash, etc. It might sound simple but it isn’t. Finding a proper interior designer can be a task, especially if you are not familiar with the industry.

To make lives easier, MapMyHouse has come to the rescue. It will help people to connect with the best architects, landscape artists and interior designers in the industry all across the country.

CEO of MapMyHouse, Harkaran Boparai while explaining the concept said, “We will help people in connecting with interior designers, landscape artists and architects. MapMyHouse will help in finding professionals in their preferred city and will facilitate the professionals in getting Pan India projects.”

MapMyHouse has some of the best architectural firms on board which will make it easy for the people to select the suitable one from the database for their respective work. Not just that, MMH also has talented and experienced interior designers in addition to the start-ups in the field to facilitate the clients.

Other such apps include Homelane and Architizer are also in the market. Technology is transforming architecture each day. From 3D printing to touch-screen drafting boards, innovative ideas have always grabbed the spotlight in recent years.