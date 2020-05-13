Business Nearly half of consumers worried about frauds in digital transactions: Study Updated : May 13, 2020 04:10 PM IST Nearly 31 per cent of the respondents have been a recent victim of card or digital payments fraud. Nearly 75 percent recognize one-time password (OTP) as a key anti-fraud mechanism deployed by their bank, according to the study. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365