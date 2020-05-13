  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Pti
Healthcare

Global air quality significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns: Study

Updated : May 13, 2020 03:21 PM IST

One of the studies also found that particulate matter pollution -- particles smaller than 2.5 microns -- decreased by 35 per cent in northern China.
The researchers found particulate matter pollution decreased by an average of 35 per cent and nitrogen dioxide decreased by an average of 60 per cent after the lockdowns began on January 23.
Global air quality significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns: Study

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement